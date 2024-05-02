Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $94.04 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $94.04 million and $4.11 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

