Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNH traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.