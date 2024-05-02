Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 3.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after acquiring an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

