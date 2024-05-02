Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $184.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.24, but opened at $180.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Paycom Software shares last traded at $164.00, with a volume of 463,044 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.82.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.