Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $184.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.24, but opened at $180.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Paycom Software shares last traded at $164.00, with a volume of 463,044 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.82.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
