Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.53

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 225826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Paycor HCM by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.