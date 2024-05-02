PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Cut by Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,279 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 21.4% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $29,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of PDD by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.32. 15,854,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

