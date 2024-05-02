PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,299,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 8,367,774 shares.The stock last traded at $135.81 and had previously closed at $124.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDD by 15,755.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in PDD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

