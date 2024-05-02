PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,299,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $730,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

