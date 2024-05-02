Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Perficient from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 377,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,709. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $78,871,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

