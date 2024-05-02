Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 60,921,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,842,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.