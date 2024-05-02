Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.36. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 589 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

