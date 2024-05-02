Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Up 50%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 352,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 150,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
