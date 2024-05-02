PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 513,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 684,098 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of analysts have commented on PWSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $138,222.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,647,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 442,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 248,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 59.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

