Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 274,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,211. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Primo Water by 303.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 606,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 115.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

