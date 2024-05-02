PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.9 %

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $63.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,149.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,720 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

