QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. HSBC increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $15.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.76. 18,024,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,350. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $181.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

