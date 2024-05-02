QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $206.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 9.8 %

QCOM stock traded up $16.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.23. 25,676,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $181.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

