QuarkChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.38 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $84.38 million and $4.40 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,986,311,413 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

