RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tesla by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

TSLA stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.99. 92,097,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,113,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $574.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

