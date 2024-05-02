Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.19. 889,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,757,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

