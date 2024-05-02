Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amphenol (APH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amphenol (NYSE: APH):

4/25/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $121.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Amphenol is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 782,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,498. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Amphenol Co alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.