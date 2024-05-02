ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $214.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00136127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

