Regency Centers Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $60.02. 1,350,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,785. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

