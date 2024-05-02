Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69, Zacks reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of RM stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. 24,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,591. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $269.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 475,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

