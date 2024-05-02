Request (REQ) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $120.05 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,337.17 or 1.00123414 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11431701 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,069,223.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

