Reviewing ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sanchez Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Sanchez Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sanchez Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.