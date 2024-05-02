Reviewing Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) and Its Rivals

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 670 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.9% and pay out 71.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 120 560 879 14 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 86.96%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -38.43% -49.10% -0.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million $231.01 million 6.85 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1.01 billion -$39.17 million 59.15

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending rivals beat Morgan Stanley Direct Lending on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.