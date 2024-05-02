Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$99.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.56.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 3.3 %
Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
