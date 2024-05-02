Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$99.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.56.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 604,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$70.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.