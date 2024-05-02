Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 16,559 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Amdocs worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.64. 1,112,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,562. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

