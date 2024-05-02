Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 43,640 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genpact worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Genpact by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 921,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 570,760 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Genpact by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Genpact by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $10,510,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,698. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.