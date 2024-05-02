Running Oak Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.24. 384,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,173. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.