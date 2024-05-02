Running Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.64. 3,096,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.53. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.