Running Oak Capital LLC Buys 6,611 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,013. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

