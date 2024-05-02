Running Oak Capital LLC Buys 7,014 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $164.57. 846,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.07 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

