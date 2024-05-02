Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $397.33. 638,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,653. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.28 and a 200 day moving average of $469.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

