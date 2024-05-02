Running Oak Capital LLC Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $832.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,360. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $879.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.