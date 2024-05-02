Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 18,626 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after purchasing an additional 408,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Centene by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $274,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.33. 5,386,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,931. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Centene's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

