Running Oak Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,042 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.54. 4,303,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,974. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.