Runway Growth Finance Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Runway Growth Finance has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 291,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $523.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

