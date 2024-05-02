Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $82,597,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.33. 12,890,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,316,947. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.