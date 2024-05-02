Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Sets New 1-Year High at $265.00

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.31), with a volume of 489721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.28).

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £650.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2,633.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.86.

Schroder Oriental Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Schroder Oriental Income’s payout ratio is -12,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

