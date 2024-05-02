Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.21

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 1897428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 157,346 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

