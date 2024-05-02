Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 1,406,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,823. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

