Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,856 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $316,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,900,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,459,000 after purchasing an additional 212,476 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

