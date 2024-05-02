Searle & CO. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.2% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 12,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BA traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.46. 6,178,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,674,207. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

View Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.