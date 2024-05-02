Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of SIGI traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.12. 424,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

