ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $704.09 and last traded at $704.09. 305,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,199,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.16.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $755.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

