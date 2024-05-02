Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 155.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of STTK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 145,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,132. The firm has a market cap of $522.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.58.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 5,268.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

