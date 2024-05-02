Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,144. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

