Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 4,120 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 384,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,110,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 1,492,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

